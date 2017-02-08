Binghamton City Council to Weigh Pro-...

Binghamton City Council to Weigh Pro-Refugee Resolution Tonight

The City Council will be asked Wednesday night to approve a resolution that makes the city more welcoming to refugees and immigrants. Councilor Conrad Taylor and Broome County Legislator Mary Kaminski first announced last week a Welcoming Communities Resolution in front of nearly 100 refugees at the American Civic Association.

