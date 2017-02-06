Binghamton city council president announces run for Broome County Clerk
Binghamton City Council President Joseph Mihalko announces he will be running for the position of Broome County clerk. Mihalko said Thursday evening that he wanted to invest in Broome County DMV satellite locations in rural areas to improve hours and wait time.
