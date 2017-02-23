Annual phone-a-thon kicks off this we...

Annual phone-a-thon kicks off this weekend

11 hrs ago Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Binghamton Dollars for Scholars will kick off their annual phon-a-thon on February 25. This is the 17th year that students from Binghamton High School will be calling residents of the Binghamton community to raise funds for college scholarships.

Binghamton, NY

