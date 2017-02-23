Binghamton Dollars for Scholars will kick off their annual phon-a-thon on February 25. This is the 17th year that students from Binghamton High School will be calling residents of the Binghamton community to raise funds for college scholarships. Annual phone-a-thon kicks off this weekend Binghamton Dollars for Scholars will kick off their annual phon-a-thon on February 25. This is the 17th year that students from Binghamton High School will be calling residents of the Binghamton community to raise funds for college scholarships.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.