Annual phone-a-thon kicks off this weekend
Binghamton Dollars for Scholars will kick off their annual phon-a-thon on February 25. This is the 17th year that students from Binghamton High School will be calling residents of the Binghamton community to raise funds for college scholarships. Annual phone-a-thon kicks off this weekend Binghamton Dollars for Scholars will kick off their annual phon-a-thon on February 25. This is the 17th year that students from Binghamton High School will be calling residents of the Binghamton community to raise funds for college scholarships.
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Pat's Parade
|15 hr
|DOCtorFeelGood
|4
|NYS worst places to live.
|16 hr
|Timmy
|6
|Domestic Surveillance Government Harassment (Sep '07)
|Wed
|Iroamaround
|120
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|Wed
|DOCtorFeelGood
|185
|How Video Finally Proved Cops Lie
|Feb 21
|conklincolt
|6
|The drunk QUEEN B
|Feb 21
|conklincolt
|23
|Patriots owner destroys liberal Matt lauer afte...
|Feb 20
|conklincolt
|1
