Women March in Washington and Binghamton

Thousands of women are expected to march on Washington, but a smaller event is taking place in Binghamton January 21. A sister Women's March will start at the Doctor Martin Luther King Junior statue on Court Street at noon and conclude at the courthouse at 3 p.m. Organizers say the marches across the country are intended to send a strong message to the new administration to preserve and improve women's rights.

