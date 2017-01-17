Women March in Washington and Binghamton
Thousands of women are expected to march on Washington, but a smaller event is taking place in Binghamton January 21. A sister Women's March will start at the Doctor Martin Luther King Junior statue on Court Street at noon and conclude at the courthouse at 3 p.m. Organizers say the marches across the country are intended to send a strong message to the new administration to preserve and improve women's rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NYS missingpersons="Retired" NYS troop C in Flo...
|21 min
|timmy
|15
|model citizens
|23 min
|bad bad boys
|2
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|5 hr
|Squid
|166
|Pressconnets reporter Anthony James Borrelli
|Wed
|Failed Reporter B...
|9
|Why does Binghamton and Broome County suck so bad? (Apr '12)
|Jan 18
|conklincolt
|74
|Bank Robbery: Suspect nabbed in Binghamton
|Jan 9
|Mariah Carey
|1
|Loud boom
|Jan 9
|Mariah Carey
|4
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC