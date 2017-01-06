Woman Sent to Prison for Helping Accu...

Woman Sent to Prison for Helping Accused Robbers by Listening to Police Channels

Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Dorian Whitehead, 31, of Binghamton, New York was sentenced to 51 months in prison for helping in bank robberies at an FNCB branch in Jenkins Township and an NBT Bank branch in Scranton in 2014. Authorities said Whitehead monitored police radio channels from her home in New York and relayed information about alarms and police notifications to the alleged robbers.

