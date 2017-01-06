Woman Sent to Prison for Helping Accused Robbers by Listening to Police Channels
Dorian Whitehead, 31, of Binghamton, New York was sentenced to 51 months in prison for helping in bank robberies at an FNCB branch in Jenkins Township and an NBT Bank branch in Scranton in 2014. Authorities said Whitehead monitored police radio channels from her home in New York and relayed information about alarms and police notifications to the alleged robbers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loud boom
|12 min
|Shar17
|3
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|1 hr
|Rachel K
|117
|City might provide free pads, tampons in public...
|Sun
|conklincolt
|12
|Broome to Declare Heroin a 'Health Emergency'
|Sun
|conklincolt
|2
|BC voice and membership
|Jan 5
|MrsSmith
|12
|NYS police investigator Michael White
|Jan 4
|Found Adam Titusv...
|4
|50 Front St. demolition set to start in spring
|Dec 22
|LOL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC