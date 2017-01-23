Winter storms, computer glitch bring ...

Winter storms, computer glitch bring travel alerts for fliers

Winter storms, computer glitch bring travel alerts for fliers Travel alerts posted late Sunday evening cover a wide variety of affected cities. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jQwazI A wide range of travel and change-fee waivers are in effect today in response to a Sunday evening computer problem that affected all of United Airlines' domestic flights, and also to winter storms in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and West Coast.

Winter Storm Warning for Broome County was issued at January 23 at 7:23PM EST

