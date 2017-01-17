Warrant Wednesday: Troopers seek man ...

Warrant Wednesday: Troopers seek man wanted in Malta

11 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Michelle Doty, 37, is wanted on a warrant issued Dec. 23, 2016, in Essex for felony drug possession charges. State Police said she is wanted for appear in court following her arrest for the sale of cocaine.

