Upstate NY couple, evading capture for weeks, finally caught at McDonald's
A man and woman who fled from police and have evaded capture since December were finally caught inside an Upstate New York McDonald's. Ryan Markoff, 28, of Windsor, was pulled over in Kirkwood on December 27 for allegedly driving a stolen SUV.
