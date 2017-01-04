Tony Kornheiser, Maury Povich, and Ga...

Tony Kornheiser, Maury Povich, and Gary Williams Have Bought a DC Bar

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Washingtonian.com

When Tony Kornheiser went to financial advisers less than a year ago, they told him there were three purchases that could potentially ruin his life: 1) a plane 2) horses 3) a restaurant. The sports commentator announced on his podcast yesterday that he won't be taking their advice on that last one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BC Voice down 1 hr GDK 2
BC voice and membership 4 hr MrsSmith 12
News City might provide free pads, tampons in public... 14 hr Flow 9
NYS police investigator Michael White Wed Found Adam Titusv... 4
Loud boom Wed nice boomers honey 2
BC Voice Owner Guilty Tue Mariah Carey 102
News 50 Front St. demolition set to start in spring Dec 22 LOL 1
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Toyota
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Syria
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,524 • Total comments across all topics: 277,637,031

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC