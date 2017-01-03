Tioga Blast Prompts Concern Over 'Copycat' Incidents
Law enforcement officials in the Southern Tier are worried a highly-publicized explosive incident may lead more people to experiment with a legal but potentially dangerous product. State and federal investigators have not said whether a New Year's Eve blast in Tioga County involved the explosive target material called Tannerite .
