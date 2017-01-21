Thousands protest Trump agenda at Binghamton Women's March Roughly 3,000 showed up at the march, according to organizer estimates. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2jKQ92F Thousands of people streamed down the streets of downtown Binghamton Saturday, sporting pink hats and handmade signs, for the Binghamton Women's March, one of the more than 400 such marches taking place across the country to protest President Donald Trump.

