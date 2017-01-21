Thousands protest Trump agenda at Binghamton Women's March
Thousands protest Trump agenda at Binghamton Women's March Roughly 3,000 showed up at the march, according to organizer estimates. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2jKQ92F Thousands of people streamed down the streets of downtown Binghamton Saturday, sporting pink hats and handmade signs, for the Binghamton Women's March, one of the more than 400 such marches taking place across the country to protest President Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NYS missingpersons="Retired" NYS troop C in Flo...
|1 hr
|Errol Vogt Cummings
|19
|Pressconnets reporter Anthony James Borrelli
|13 hr
|Garo K is a clown
|10
|I release my email now!
|Sun
|Lady of Valor
|3
|model citizens
|Fri
|bad bad boys
|2
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|Jan 20
|Squid
|166
|Why does Binghamton and Broome County suck so bad? (Apr '12)
|Jan 18
|conklincolt
|74
|Bank Robbery: Suspect nabbed in Binghamton
|Jan 9
|Mariah Carey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC