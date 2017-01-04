Student back in school amid Vestal lawsuit,a
Student back in school amid Vestal lawsuit, attorney says The case involving the lawsuit against Vestal Central Schools will continue in federal court. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2hTU63J About 20 people gathered outside Vestal High School to protest the suspension of a student who was involved in an alleged racially charged incident with a teacher on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
