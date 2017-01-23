Slippery conditions in Upstate NY aft...

Slippery conditions in Upstate NY after winter storm dropped ice, then snow

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A tricky-to-forecast snowstorm ended bringing more freezing rain and less snow that expected to Upstate New York, and that means deceptively slippery conditions this morning. "You have a situation where you have a layer of ice and then snow on top of that, and that can be quite hazardous," said Mark Pellerito, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Binghamton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BC Voice Owner Guilty 7 hr Shawshank 167
NYS missingpersons="Retired" NYS troop C in Flo... Mon Errol Vogt Cummings 19
Pressconnets reporter Anthony James Borrelli Sun Garo K is a clown 10
I release my email now! Sun Lady of Valor 3
model citizens Jan 20 bad bad boys 2
Why does Binghamton and Broome County suck so bad? (Apr '12) Jan 18 conklincolt 74
News Bank Robbery: Suspect nabbed in Binghamton Jan 9 Mariah Carey 1
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,016 • Total comments across all topics: 278,208,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC