Slippery conditions in Upstate NY after winter storm dropped ice, then snow
A tricky-to-forecast snowstorm ended bringing more freezing rain and less snow that expected to Upstate New York, and that means deceptively slippery conditions this morning. "You have a situation where you have a layer of ice and then snow on top of that, and that can be quite hazardous," said Mark Pellerito, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Binghamton.
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|7 hr
|Shawshank
|167
|NYS missingpersons="Retired" NYS troop C in Flo...
|Mon
|Errol Vogt Cummings
|19
|Pressconnets reporter Anthony James Borrelli
|Sun
|Garo K is a clown
|10
|I release my email now!
|Sun
|Lady of Valor
|3
|model citizens
|Jan 20
|bad bad boys
|2
|Why does Binghamton and Broome County suck so bad? (Apr '12)
|Jan 18
|conklincolt
|74
|Bank Robbery: Suspect nabbed in Binghamton
|Jan 9
|Mariah Carey
|1
