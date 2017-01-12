Sleepy Uber driver SUES passenger he let take the wheel while he napped who then led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a wreck Robinson's civil lawsuit claims as a result of the wreck, he suffered severe injuries that left him 'sick, sore, lame and disabled' Juan Carlos, 20 , has been sued for negligence by an Uber driver who let him take the wheel during a trip from Philadelphia to The Bronx because he was sleepy A Philadelphia Uber driver who made headlines last year when he allowed his passenger to take the wheel so he could take a nap, and later woke up to find the rider leading police on a high-speed chase, has filed a lawsuit against the 20-year-old.

