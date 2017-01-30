Shots Fired: Man faces weapon charges in Westa

SHOTS FIRED: Man faces weapon charges in West Side case Binghamton police are still investigating. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2jMU26X Keith Sanchez, 24, of Walnut Street, is facing felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to Binghamton police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.