Sex Trafficking: Binghamton man sentenced to 17a

Antonio Ballard, 26, of Binghamton, was sentenced after his March 2016 conviction of eight counts relating to a sex trafficking and prostitution ring. SEX TRAFFICKING: Binghamton man sentenced to 17 years for prostitution of minors Antonio Ballard, 26, of Binghamton, was sentenced after his March 2016 conviction of eight counts relating to a sex trafficking and prostitution ring.

