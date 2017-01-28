Sex Trafficking: Binghamton man sentenced to 17a

Antonio Ballard, 26, of Binghamton, was sentenced after his March 2016 conviction of eight counts relating to a sex trafficking and prostitution ring. SEX TRAFFICKING: Binghamton man sentenced to 17 years for prostitution of minors Antonio Ballard, 26, of Binghamton, was sentenced after his March 2016 conviction of eight counts relating to a sex trafficking and prostitution ring.

