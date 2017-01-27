SEX ABUSE TRIAL: Woman's fate in judge's hands The verdict will be issued Feb. 9, by Broome County Court Judge Joseph Cawley after Samantha Werkheiser's retrial. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2jFDmLW Samantha Werkheiser, 37, of Binghamton is charged with first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

