Sex Abuse Trial: 'Image of control' key for victims, expert says

SEX ABUSE TRIAL: 'Image of control' cited by expert witness The prosecution's expert in child sex abuse took the stand Wednesday in Broome County Court. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2ktuoRZ Samantha Werkheiser, 37, of Binghamton is charged with first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.