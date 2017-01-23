Sex Abuse Trial: 'a child's innocence was lost,'a

SEX ABUSE TRIAL: 'A child's innocence was lost,' prosecutor says The retrial for Samantha Werkheiser opened Monday with testimony from the girl she is accused of abusing. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2kknRci Judge Joseph Cawley listens to witness testimony during the trial for Samantha Werkheiser who is charged with a felony count of predatory sexual assault against a child in Broome County Court on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.