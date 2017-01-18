Prison Sentence: Man gets 12 years in heroin case
PRISON SENTENCE: Man gets 12 years in heroin case Rasheen Sanders was found guilty of drug and evidence tampering charges in October. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2jzW0rl A Binghamton man who police found with $12,000 worth of heroin was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in state prison.
