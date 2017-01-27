Police Lawsuit: Jury awards $3M to man shot ina

POLICE LAWSUIT: Jury awards $3M to man shot in Binghamton The verdict was announced Friday, after a trial began Jan. 17 in Binghamton's federal courthouse. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2jFRd51 A federal jury awarded nearly $3 million in damages after reaching a verdict Friday in the civil trial of a Brooklyn man who was shot by Binghamton police, and claimed officers had no probable cause to open fire.

