Police Lawsuit: Jury awards $3M to man shot ina

Police Lawsuit: Jury awards $3M to man shot in Binghamton
POLICE LAWSUIT: Jury awards $3M to man shot in Binghamton The verdict was announced Friday, after a trial began Jan. 17 in Binghamton's federal courthouse. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2jFRd51 A federal jury awarded nearly $3 million in damages after reaching a verdict Friday in the civil trial of a Brooklyn man who was shot by Binghamton police, and claimed officers had no probable cause to open fire.
