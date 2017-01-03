NY Police Find Location Of Blast Near Pennsylvania Border
New York State Police say they're continuing to investigate an explosion near the Pennsylvania border that was felt in communities in both states. Troopers say they started receiving calls late last Saturday afternoon reporting an explosion in an area in rural Tioga County, on the Pennsylvania border just west of Binghamton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BC voice and membership
|2 hr
|Garo K is a clown
|9
|NYS police investigator Michael White
|6 hr
|Found Adam Titusv...
|4
|Loud boom
|14 hr
|nice boomers honey
|2
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|20 hr
|Mariah Carey
|102
|City might provide free pads, tampons in public...
|Tue
|manhole cover
|8
|50 Front St. demolition set to start in spring
|Dec 22
|LOL
|1
|Why does Binghamton and Broome County suck so bad? (Apr '12)
|Dec 22
|LOL
|72
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC