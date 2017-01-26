NORTH SIDE HELP: $500K revitalizing Big Lots plaza The grant paves the way for an $11M affordable-housing project. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2k8KgwF Binghamton Mayor Richard David, left, and state Sen. Fred Akshar, right, outside the condemned Big Lots Plaza, which will be demolished courtesy of a $500K state grant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.