New York state dog slides down icy driveway in viral video

A New York state man captured video of his dog trying and failing to find her footing on an icy driveway that sent her into a slow slide. Brandon Mooney posted a video to Instagram showing his 10-year-old Lhasa Apso, Veda, trying to walk toward him Wednesday on his family's icy driveway in Binghamton.

