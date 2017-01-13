New York state dog slides down icy driveway in viral video
A New York state man captured video of his dog trying and failing to find her footing on an icy driveway that sent her into a slow slide. Brandon Mooney posted a video to Instagram showing his 10-year-old Lhasa Apso, Veda, trying to walk toward him Wednesday on his family's icy driveway in Binghamton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|20 min
|Kelvin S
|147
|Bank Robbery: Suspect nabbed in Binghamton
|Jan 9
|Mariah Carey
|1
|Loud boom
|Jan 9
|Mariah Carey
|4
|City might provide free pads, tampons in public...
|Jan 9
|CottonPony
|13
|Broome to Declare Heroin a 'Health Emergency'
|Jan 8
|conklincolt
|2
|BC voice and membership
|Jan 5
|MrsSmith
|12
|NYS police investigator Michael White
|Jan 4
|Found Adam Titusv...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC