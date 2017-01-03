N.Y. woman sentenced for involvement in two area bank robberies
A New York woman convicted of helping others rob two area banks will spend more than four years in prison and pay more than $100,000 in restitution following her sentencing Thursday. Dorian Whitehead, 31, of Binghamton, New York, pleaded guilty in March to helping Jule Futrell, 44, of Endicott, New York ; Jemel Laquan King, 40; and Jeremy West, 41, both of Binghamton.
