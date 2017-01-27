Murder Plea: White supremacist admits...

Murder Plea: White supremacist admits to deadly robbery

MURDER PLEA: White supremacist admits to deadly robbery Ariana Edwards was scheduled for trial Monday in Broome County Court. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2kce4J4 On the eve of her trial, a Binghamton woman pleaded guilty Friday to the robbery and murder of a man on the city's West Side in 2015.

