Mihalko elected city council president
Mihalko elected city council president Binghamton City Council also named new committee chairs and majority and minority leaders Tuesday and Wednesday. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2hWNXnp The Binghamton City Council elected as its president Joseph Mihalko, R-District 2, Tuesday evening, and chose Giovanni Scaringi, R-District 1, and Dani Cronce, D-District 3, as its majority and minority leaders, respectively.
