Mihalko elected city council president

Mihalko elected city council president

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Mihalko elected city council president Binghamton City Council also named new committee chairs and majority and minority leaders Tuesday and Wednesday. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2hWNXnp The Binghamton City Council elected as its president Joseph Mihalko, R-District 2, Tuesday evening, and chose Giovanni Scaringi, R-District 1, and Dani Cronce, D-District 3, as its majority and minority leaders, respectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BC Voice down 2 hr Rachel K 3
BC voice and membership 16 hr MrsSmith 12
News City might provide free pads, tampons in public... Thu Flow 9
NYS police investigator Michael White Wed Found Adam Titusv... 4
Loud boom Wed nice boomers honey 2
BC Voice Owner Guilty Tue Mariah Carey 102
News 50 Front St. demolition set to start in spring Dec 22 LOL 1
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,879 • Total comments across all topics: 277,651,656

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC