Mihalko elected city council president Binghamton City Council also named new committee chairs and majority and minority leaders Tuesday and Wednesday. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2hWNXnp The Binghamton City Council elected as its president Joseph Mihalko, R-District 2, Tuesday evening, and chose Giovanni Scaringi, R-District 1, and Dani Cronce, D-District 3, as its majority and minority leaders, respectively.

