Meth Bust: Federal indictment in druga

METH BUST: Federal indictment in drug trafficking, gun case Edward Reed, of Endicott, was indicted Wednesday on five federal charges. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2k4CNuR The federal grand jury has brought five charges, including drug trafficking conspiracy and firearm possession, against an Endicott man who allegedly stole two pounds of methamphetamine and then fired a gun at a rival drug dealer in October.

