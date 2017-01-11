Medical marijuana home delivery may b...

Medical marijuana home delivery may be coming to Binghamton

The state's first medical marijuana home delivery program is coming soon to the New York City metro area and may expand to Binghamton. Vireo Health of New York, one of five companies licensed by the state to grow and sell medical marijuana, announced the state has given it approval to start home delivery.

