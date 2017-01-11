Medical marijuana home delivery may be coming to Binghamton
The state's first medical marijuana home delivery program is coming soon to the New York City metro area and may expand to Binghamton. Vireo Health of New York, one of five companies licensed by the state to grow and sell medical marijuana, announced the state has given it approval to start home delivery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|55 min
|Kelvin S
|136
|Bank Robbery: Suspect nabbed in Binghamton
|Jan 9
|Mariah Carey
|1
|Loud boom
|Jan 9
|Mariah Carey
|4
|City might provide free pads, tampons in public...
|Jan 9
|CottonPony
|13
|Broome to Declare Heroin a 'Health Emergency'
|Jan 8
|conklincolt
|2
|BC voice and membership
|Jan 5
|MrsSmith
|12
|NYS police investigator Michael White
|Jan 4
|Found Adam Titusv...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC