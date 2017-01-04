Lending a Paw: Student raises over $3000 fora
LENDING A PAW: Student raises over $3000 for shelter A 17-year-old CV senior raised money for the Broome County Dog Shelter before the holidays. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2j5xYB2 Amid rows upon rows of cloth-lined folding tables, a poster of photos drew eyes to the green and red-clad table displaying 17-year-old Sarah Trick's handmade crafts at the Chenango Valley Craft Fair in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BC voice and membership
|1 hr
|Rachel smells
|11
|City might provide free pads, tampons in public...
|7 hr
|Flow
|9
|NYS police investigator Michael White
|22 hr
|Found Adam Titusv...
|4
|Loud boom
|Wed
|nice boomers honey
|2
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|Tue
|Mariah Carey
|102
|50 Front St. demolition set to start in spring
|Dec 22
|LOL
|1
|Why does Binghamton and Broome County suck so bad? (Apr '12)
|Dec 22
|LOL
|72
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC