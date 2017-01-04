Lending a Paw: Student raises over $3...

Lending a Paw: Student raises over $3000 fora

Press & Sun-Bulletin

LENDING A PAW: Student raises over $3000 for shelter A 17-year-old CV senior raised money for the Broome County Dog Shelter before the holidays. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2j5xYB2 Amid rows upon rows of cloth-lined folding tables, a poster of photos drew eyes to the green and red-clad table displaying 17-year-old Sarah Trick's handmade crafts at the Chenango Valley Craft Fair in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Binghamton, NY

