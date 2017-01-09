Lawmakers move to block clemency for ...

Lawmakers move to block clemency for cop killers' getaway driver :0

Read more: New York Post

Critics of Gov. Cuomo's clemency grant to former Black Liberation Army member Judith Clark called on the state Parole Board Monday to take the unusual step of rejecting the governor's action to keep her behind bars. Cuomo announced last month that he was commuting the sentence of Clark , who was sentenced to 75 years-to-life for her role in the 1981 armored truck robbery in Nyack, N.Y., that resulted in the deaths of two cops and a security guard.

Binghamton, NY

