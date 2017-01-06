Kirkwood man, 83, was deeply entrenched in faith
Kirkwood man, 83, was deeply entrenched in faith Henry L. "Hank" Runge, of Kirkwood, died Dec. 5, 2016. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2jby3U1 Fitting, for the quarry man he had been for much of his life, but those hands did more than cut stone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BC Voice down
|9 hr
|Rachel K
|8
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|10 hr
|Devils Advocate
|110
|City might provide free pads, tampons in public...
|13 hr
|Burp
|11
|BC voice and membership
|Thu
|MrsSmith
|12
|NYS police investigator Michael White
|Jan 4
|Found Adam Titusv...
|4
|Loud boom
|Jan 4
|nice boomers honey
|2
|50 Front St. demolition set to start in spring
|Dec 22
|LOL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC