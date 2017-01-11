Jury in Clayton trial now at 12 members

Jury in Clayton trial now at 12 members

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Jury in Clayton trial now at 12 members Six more jurors selected Wednesday for the murder trial of former Elmira Jackals hockey player Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://stargaz.tt/2ikA2Yh Prospective jurors were questioned Wednesday morning, and attorneys approved the selection of six new jurors - all male - at about 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in Steuben County Court. The jury is now comprised of 10 men and two women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BC Voice Owner Guilty 3 hr Kelvin S 141
News Bank Robbery: Suspect nabbed in Binghamton Jan 9 Mariah Carey 1
Loud boom Jan 9 Mariah Carey 4
News City might provide free pads, tampons in public... Jan 9 CottonPony 13
News Broome to Declare Heroin a 'Health Emergency' Jan 8 conklincolt 2
BC voice and membership Jan 5 MrsSmith 12
NYS police investigator Michael White Jan 4 Found Adam Titusv... 4
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,250 • Total comments across all topics: 277,874,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC