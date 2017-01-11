Jury in Clayton trial now at 12 members
Jury in Clayton trial now at 12 members Six more jurors selected Wednesday for the murder trial of former Elmira Jackals hockey player Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://stargaz.tt/2ikA2Yh Prospective jurors were questioned Wednesday morning, and attorneys approved the selection of six new jurors - all male - at about 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in Steuben County Court. The jury is now comprised of 10 men and two women.
