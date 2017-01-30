Joe Gulla's Sleeping with the Fish Sw...

Joe Gulla's Sleeping with the Fish Swims to Binghamton This February

Joe Gulla 's "Sleeping With The Fish" will play Drkhorse Drmatists' "Write to the Heart: Plays on Love" Festival on Friday, February 24th and Saturday, February 25th at the Cider Mill Playhouse in Binghamton, New York. Written by Gulla and directed by Tony Yajko, "Sleeping With The Fish" tells the story of goodfellas, Don and Ron.

