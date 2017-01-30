Joe Gulla's Sleeping with the Fish Swims to Binghamton This February
Joe Gulla 's "Sleeping With The Fish" will play Drkhorse Drmatists' "Write to the Heart: Plays on Love" Festival on Friday, February 24th and Saturday, February 25th at the Cider Mill Playhouse in Binghamton, New York. Written by Gulla and directed by Tony Yajko, "Sleeping With The Fish" tells the story of goodfellas, Don and Ron.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Donald Trump Commit Treason? (Jul '16)
|2 hr
|Yidfellas v USA
|16
|Pressconnets reporter Anthony James Borrelli
|Sun
|Garo K is a clown
|12
|North Side Help: $500K revitalizing Big Lots plaza
|Sun
|meals on deals
|2
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|Sun
|Pusser
|175
|NYS missingpersons="Retired" NYS troop C in Flo...
|Sat
|Garo K is a clown
|23
|Jury awards $3M to man shot in Binghamton
|Jan 28
|BLDont
|2
|Clinton Street building caps $12.3M redevelopmenta
|Jan 27
|conklincolt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC