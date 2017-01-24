Instantwhip Foods to join Southside distributiona

Instantwhip Foods to join Southside d...

Instantwhip Foods to join Southside distribution

Yesterday Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Instantwhip Foods to join Southside distribution facility Instantwhip will occupy the remaining space at thee former Crowley plant, where Mountain Fresh Dairy began production in November. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2ko8HXA Instantwhip Foods Company will join Mountain Fresh Dairy at the former Crowley distribution facility in Binghamton's Southside, filling out a plant that had been vacant for more than four years after HP Hood ended production in 2012.

