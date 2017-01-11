Icy Conditions Wreak Havoc on Souther...

Icy Conditions Wreak Havoc on Southern Tier Roads

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

The entrance to the Legacy Bay Townhomes on Ely Park Boulevard in Binghamton was blocked Wednesday morning with flares because it was so icy. Reporter Brittani Moncrease slid into a guard rail on her way home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BC Voice Owner Guilty 2 hr Kelvin S 136
News Bank Robbery: Suspect nabbed in Binghamton Jan 9 Mariah Carey 1
Loud boom Jan 9 Mariah Carey 4
News City might provide free pads, tampons in public... Jan 9 CottonPony 13
News Broome to Declare Heroin a 'Health Emergency' Jan 8 conklincolt 2
BC voice and membership Jan 5 MrsSmith 12
NYS police investigator Michael White Jan 4 Found Adam Titusv... 4
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,556 • Total comments across all topics: 277,840,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC