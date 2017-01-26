Heroin dealer gets 8-year prisona
KINGPIN CASE: Heroin dealer gets 8-year prison term David Mikulski was handed a penalty for pleading guilty to criminal sale of a controlled substance. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2k7Xnyq David J. Mikulski, 35, of Binghamton, admitted in Broome County Court that he played a role in an operation that trafficked more than $100,000 worth of heroin into the county between April and July in 2016.
