Heavy snow or rain for Upstate NY? Fo...

Heavy snow or rain for Upstate NY? Forecasters track a storm 4,000 miles away

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Water vapor swirls over North America in an animated GIF on one of weather forecaster Dave Nicosia's six computer screens. He points out the dark blue patch above the Southeast U.S., where a heavy rainstorm is prompting flood warnings today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NYS missingpersons="Retired" NYS troop C in Flo... 5 min Old Smokey Auburn 14
model citizens Thu blm no they dont 1
Pressconnets reporter Anthony James Borrelli Wed Failed Reporter B... 9
Why does Binghamton and Broome County suck so bad? (Apr '12) Wed conklincolt 74
BC Voice Owner Guilty Tue Cyn_B 165
News Bank Robbery: Suspect nabbed in Binghamton Jan 9 Mariah Carey 1
Loud boom Jan 9 Mariah Carey 4
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,944 • Total comments across all topics: 278,090,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC