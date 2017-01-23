WINTER STORM: Heavy snow and sleet expected A winter storm warning has been issued beginning at 1 p.m. Monday Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2jPOZmt Motorists are advised to use caution heading home Monday -- heavy wet snow, sleet and strong winds may be seen in the afternoon and through Tuesday across the Southern Tier. The National Weather Service in Binghamton issued a winter storm warning scheduled to take effect at 1 p.m. Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.