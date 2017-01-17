Heartbeat Could Be Used as Password to Access Electronic Health Records
Digest.com) - BINGHAMTON, NY - Researchers at Binghamton University, State University of New York have devised a new way to protect personal electronic health records using a patient's own heartbeat. "The cost and complexity of traditional encryption solutions prevent them being directly applied to telemedicine or mobile healthcare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Health News Digest.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NYS missingpersons="Retired" NYS troop C in Flo...
|11 hr
|Warned you 4 last...
|10
|model citizens
|Thu
|blm no they dont
|1
|Pressconnets reporter Anthony James Borrelli
|Wed
|Failed Reporter B...
|9
|Why does Binghamton and Broome County suck so bad? (Apr '12)
|Wed
|conklincolt
|74
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|Tue
|Cyn_B
|165
|Bank Robbery: Suspect nabbed in Binghamton
|Jan 9
|Mariah Carey
|1
|Loud boom
|Jan 9
|Mariah Carey
|4
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC