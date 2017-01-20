Guilty Verdict: Man convicted in assault case
GUILTY VERDICT: Man convicted in assault case Titus Wilder faces up to 4 years in prison when sentenced in April. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2k9FGuI A Binghamton man was found guilty Friday on two assault charges, but acquitted of other felony counts, and faces up to four years in state prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NYS missingpersons="Retired" NYS troop C in Flo...
|2 hr
|F troop
|18
|I release my email now!
|6 hr
|Lady of Valor
|3
|model citizens
|Fri
|bad bad boys
|2
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|Fri
|Squid
|166
|Pressconnets reporter Anthony James Borrelli
|Jan 18
|Failed Reporter B...
|9
|Why does Binghamton and Broome County suck so bad? (Apr '12)
|Jan 18
|conklincolt
|74
|Bank Robbery: Suspect nabbed in Binghamton
|Jan 9
|Mariah Carey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC