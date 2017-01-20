GUILTY VERDICT: Man convicted in assault case Titus Wilder faces up to 4 years in prison when sentenced in April. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2k9FGuI A Binghamton man was found guilty Friday on two assault charges, but acquitted of other felony counts, and faces up to four years in state prison.

