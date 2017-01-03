Gov. Cuomo wants to add 22,000 slots ...

Gov. Cuomo wants to add 22,000 slots to after-school programs across NY

12 hrs ago

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers one of his State of the State addresses in New York's One World Trade Center building, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. New York state must stand as an alternative to the policies and pronouncements of President-elect Donald Trump and show the nation progressive achievements, racial and religious tolerance and that big investments in education and infrastructure can create a dynamic economy that works for all, Cuomo said Monday.

