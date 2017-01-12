Freezing Rain Advisory Issued For Cen...

Freezing Rain Advisory Issued For Central New York

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Freezing Rain Advisory which is in effect from 6AM to 10PM on Tuesday for Central New York. Here's the full details: The locations currently under the advisory are: The Southern Tug Hill Region, The Western Mohawk Valley, Otsego County, and the Western Catskills of New York.

