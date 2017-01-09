Drugs and Guns Seized: Man jailed in ...

Drugs and Guns Seized: Man jailed in Binghamtona

DRUGS AND GUNS SEIZED: Man jailed in Binghamton raid The raid turned up heroin, cocaine and two loaded guns, police said. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2iapMlG Guns, heroin and cash were seized during a Thursday afternoon drug raid at a Grand Boulevard residence in Binghamton, police said.

