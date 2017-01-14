Drug Bust: Man indicted on narcotics, gun charges
DRUG BUST: Man indicted on narcotics, gun charges A 17-count indictment was handed up Friday in Broome County Court. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2jJ9ePq The grand jury has indicted a Binghamton resident on 17 counts tied to a heroin trafficking case that also revealed two handguns during a raid.
