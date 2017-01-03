Discover Center names new executive director
Discover Center names new executive director Abbey Hendrickson will be the center's new executive director. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2j0KuBJ Margaret "Pokey" Crocker was added to the Wall of Stars at the Forum Performing Arts Theater in Binghamton in honor of her accomplishments while serving as the executive director of the Discovery Center of the Southern Tier for 27 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loud boom
|3 hr
|nice boomers honey
|2
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|9 hr
|Mariah Carey
|102
|City might provide free pads, tampons in public...
|16 hr
|manhole cover
|8
|BC voice and membership
|Tue
|conklincolt
|8
|NYS police investigator Michael White
|Dec 23
|Michelle Harris
|3
|50 Front St. demolition set to start in spring
|Dec 22
|LOL
|1
|Why does Binghamton and Broome County suck so bad? (Apr '12)
|Dec 22
|LOL
|72
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC