Devils moving AHL team from Albany to...

Devils moving AHL team from Albany to Binghamtom

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: NJ.com

The Albany Devils , New Jersey's AHL affiliate, will move to Binghamton, New York, and begin play there starting in the 2017-18 season, Binghamton Hockey vice president Tom Mitchell announced on Tuesday. The team will officially be renamed the Binghamton Devils, and they will replace the Ottawa Senators' AHL team, which is leaving Binghamton after the 2016-17 season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NYS missingpersons="Retired" NYS troop C in Flo... 4 hr ButterBean 24
Trump to delay Mexican Wall until after the Se... 7 hr blm NOT 1
Fred Akshar living in sin (Oct '15) 8 hr Guest 2 18
Did Donald Trump Commit Treason? (Jul '16) 9 hr BPD and Z 17
Pressconnets reporter Anthony James Borrelli Jan 29 Garo K is a clown 12
News North Side Help: $500K revitalizing Big Lots plaza Jan 29 meals on deals 2
BC Voice Owner Guilty Jan 29 Pusser 175
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,861 • Total comments across all topics: 278,466,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC