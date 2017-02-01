Devils moving AHL team from Albany to Binghamtom
The Albany Devils , New Jersey's AHL affiliate, will move to Binghamton, New York, and begin play there starting in the 2017-18 season, Binghamton Hockey vice president Tom Mitchell announced on Tuesday. The team will officially be renamed the Binghamton Devils, and they will replace the Ottawa Senators' AHL team, which is leaving Binghamton after the 2016-17 season.
