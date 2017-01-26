Demolition clears way for community centera

Crews began tearing down the dilapidated structure at 110 Liberty St. in Binghamton on Thursday, clearing the way for an expansion of the adjacent Lee Barta Community Center. Demolition clears way for community center expansion Crews began tearing down the dilapidated structure at 110 Liberty St. in Binghamton on Thursday, clearing the way for an expansion of the adjacent Lee Barta Community Center.

