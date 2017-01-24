Deadly Dwi: Man indicted on reckless manslaughtera

DEADLY DWI: Man indicted on reckless manslaughter counts Adam Alexander is accused of drunk driving in the Sept. 5 death of Jason Smith Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2kp8bVf An accused drunk driver who allegedly caused a crash that killed a Binghamton motorcyclist has been indicted on reckless manslaughter charges.

