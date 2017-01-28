Crime Roundup: Trio busted in drug case
CRIME ROUNDUP: Trio busted in drug case Law enforcement officials make arrests in various criminal cases around the region. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2jCkRui Police have made three arrests, including a 16-year-old boy, after a narcotics and weapons bust in the City of Binghamton.
